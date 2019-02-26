Dazzling red carpet jewels stole the show at the Oscars

Best Original Song nominee for ‘Shallow’ from ‘A Star is Born’ Lady Gaga arrives for the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 24, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 — The red carpet was dripping with diamonds at the 91st Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday night, with statement pieces battling it out for the limelight. We break down who wore what.

Lady Gaga

Oscar winner Lady Gaga teamed her black gown with a showstopping Tiffany & Co necklace that featured a 128.54-carat yellow diamond, 16 cushion-cut diamonds and 46 round brilliant diamonds. The entire brilliant piece was set in platinum.

US actress Laura Harrier arrives for the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 24, 2019. — AFP pic

Laura Harrier

Laura Harrier’s necklace was a Platinum by Bvlgari creation, featuring 10 antique cut emeralds (33.09-carats), eight cushion rubellites and a whopping 154 step-cut diamonds. A series of pavé-set diamonds completed the piece.

Serena Williams

Tennis ace Serena Williams rocked a pair of 46-carat Asscher drop earrings from Forevermark Diamonds, teaming the piece with a stack of diamond line bracelets and two cocktail rings for extra impact.

Jennifer Lopez

J-Lo sparkled in a pair of intricate yellow gold and diamond earrings from the Japanese jewellery label Niwaka, which perfectly reflected the light bouncing off her dazzling Tom Ford gown.

Rachel Weisz

Nominee Rachel Weisz’s stunning hair piece was crafted from vintage diamond Cartier brooches from circa 1903, set in platinum. — AFP-Relaxnews