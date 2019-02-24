Glenn Close, ‘Beale Street’ win indie film honours ahead of Oscars

Regina King holds her Best Supporting Female award for ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’ alongside Barry Jenkins, with his Best Director and Best Feature awards for the same film, at the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica February 23, 2019. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 24 — Actress Glenn Close and racial injustice movie If Beale Street Could Talk were the big winners yesterday at the Independent Spirit Awards, a day ahead of the Oscars ceremony.

Mexican family drama Roma, which is seen as a strong contender for best picture at the Academy Awards today, won the Spirit award for best international film.

The Spirit Awards are the annual honours given to Hollywood’s low-budget movies made for under US$20 million (RM80 million).

Close, 71, won the best actress award for playing a submissive spouse who finally finds her voice in The Wife. She has also emerged as the favourite to win the Oscar today for her role in the movie.

If Beale Street Could Talk — based on late writer James Baldwin’s tender 1974 novel about a young New York couple whose lives are wrecked when the man is imprisoned for a rape he did not commit — came away as the biggest winner.

Glenn Close accepts her award for Best Female Lead for the film ‘The Wife’ at the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica February 23, 2019. — Reuters pic

The film took the Spirit Award for best feature film, best supporting actress for Regina King, and best director for Barry Jenkins, whose last film, Moonlight, won the best picture Oscar two years ago.

Winners often go onto success at the Academy Awards the following day. King’s performance as a mother seeking justice for her son is seen as a strong contender in the supporting actress Oscar category, although If Beale Street Could Talk failed to get a best picture Oscar nomination.

Yesterday, Richard E. Grant was named best supporting actor for his role in literary drama Can You Ever Forgive Me?, boosting his profile for the Oscars where he is also nominated.

Ethan Hawke was named best actor for religious drama First Reformed. — Reuters