Luke Wilson joins upcoming ‘Zombieland’ sequel

Actor Luke Wilson (pic) will star alongside returning cast members Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 — The actor is set to join fellow new cast members Rosario Dawson (Luke Cage), Zoey Detch (Set It Up) and Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley).

Wilson (Legally Blonde, Meadowland) will star alongside returning cast members Woody Harrelson (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Jesse Eisenberg (The Social Network), Emma Stone (The Favourite) and Abigail Breslin (Scream Queens).

His character has not yet been revealed yet.

Zombieland 2, the sequel to the 2009 zombie comedy which followed a group of zombie apocalypse survivors as they made their way across America, will see the gang confront not only a whole host of new zombies who have evolved since the first movie, but also new human survivors.

Original Zombieland filmmaker Ruben Fleischer (Venom) will direct the follow-up.

Original writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, known for their work on the Deadpool films, are also returning to the team.

Zombieland 2 will release on October 11, 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews