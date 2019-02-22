Watch ‘The Angry Birds’ return in teaser for second film outing (VIDEO)

2016’s ‘The Angry Birds Movie’ was a box office success, earning US$352 million and becoming the second highest-grossing film based on a video game. — Handout via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Feb 22 — Sony has released a teaser trailer for The Angry Birds Movie 2, the follow-up to the 2016 3D animated movie, featuring Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live, Ghostbusters) as new villain Zeta.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 teaser kicks off to the strains of Vanilla Ice’s Ice, Ice, Baby. “Winter is coming,” says the teaser, borrowing the ominous Game of Thrones tagline, as we see new bird Zeta (Leslie Jones) trying to live the island life despite the frosty climate.

After a series of ice-related annoyances crop up -- her pool freezes over, her dog turns into a solid block of ice, and a pesky seal steals her meal -- Zeta has had enough. She fires a giant ice block at the Angry Birds island, causing a huge wave to wash over the Angry Birds.

“We’re gonna need a bigger slingshot,” King Mudbeard says, parodying the famous line from Jaws.

The returning voice cast includes Jason Sudeikis (We’re the Millers, Horrible Bosses), Josh Gad (Beauty and the Beast, Murder on the Orient Express), Bill Hader (Trainwreck), Danny McBride (Vice Principals), and Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones, Avengers: Infinity War, Three Billboards).

Also joining the cast for the sequel are Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Sterling K. Brown (This is Us, Black Panther), Eugenio Derbez (Overboard), Zach Woods (The Post), Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out), Dove Cameron (The Descendants), Beck Bennett (Saturday Night Live), and Brooklynn Prince (The Florida Project).

Directed by Thurop Van Orman and John Rice, The Angry Birds Movie 2 is out on August 16, 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews