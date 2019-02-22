Michael B. Jordan in talks to star in Denzel Washington drama

Actor Michael B. Jordan — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 22 — The Black Panther actor is reportedly set to star in the Sony Pictures film A Journal For Jordan, to be directed by Washington.

A Journal for Jordan tells the true story of Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Dana Canedy's relationship with First Sergeant Charles Monroe King. While deployed overseas, King kept a journal full of life lessons for their newborn son Jordan. King was killed in Iraq in 2006 when Jordan was seven months old.

Michael B. Jordan is in talks to play King. He is also expected to produce via his Outlier Society banner, while Washington will produce alongside Todd Black and his Escape Artists partners Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch.

Denzel Washington, whose directing credits include Antwone Fisher, The Great Debaters and Fences, will direct the film from a script by Virgil Williams, the Oscar-nominated writer of Mudbound. Williams's script is adapted from Canedy's bestselling 2008 memoir A Journal for Jordan: A Story of Love and Honor.

Jordan most recently starred in Creed II as well as in Fahrenheit 451. He will next be seen in Destin Daniel Cretton's legal drama Just Mercy, as a famous civil rights defence attorney who fights to free a death row prisoner.

It is not yet known whether Washington will appear in the film. — AFP-Relaxnews