Teaser: ‘The Man in the High Castle’ to finish after four seasons (VIDEO)

‘The Man in the High Castle’ is adapted from the Philip K Dick novel of the same name. — Amazon Prime pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 21 — The upcoming fourth season of dystopian drama The Man in the High Castle will cap off the series, as confirmed by studio and teaser trailer.

Season 4, when it arrives, is to mark the end of The Man in the High Castle, an Amazon Studios adaptation of Philip K Dick’s 1962 novel in which Nazi German and the Empire of Japan have won World War II and divided much of the USA between themselves.

Seasons one to three aired towards the end of 2015, 2016 and 2018, with season four so far undated, but filming currently ongoing in Vancouver, Canada.

The teaser trailer sees some of the series’ main characters prepare to mount a revolution against the occupying forces.

“I believe fans will be thrilled and satisfied by the epic conclusion we have in store for them,” said Philip K Dick’s daughter, executive producer Isa Dick Hackett.

The Man in the High Castle is unlikely to be the last collaboration between Amazon and the Philip K Dick estate; Hackett has already agreed a deal to bring another original series to fruition.

“We are grateful and excited that we’ll continue to be in business with Isa and Electric Shepherd Productions for future Philip K Dick adaptations,” said Amazon Studios CEO, Jennifer Salke.

Amazon had The Man in the High Castle as its most-watched series upon its 2015 launch. The show has won two Primetime Emmys and been nominated for five more.

Its ensemble cast has included Alexa Davalos (The Punisher), Rufus Sewell (Dark City), DJ Qualls (Legit), Joel de la Fuente (Law & Order: SVU), Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (Nash Bridges) and Rupert Evans (Hellboy). — Relaxnews