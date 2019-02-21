Chris Hemsworth set to play Hulk Hogan

Hogan had expressed interest in Hemsworth playing him. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 21 — Chris Hemsworth is to play Hulk Hogan in a new biopic, The Hollywood Reporter has reported.

When Hogan was interviewed in 2013, he expressed interest in Hemsworth playing him. “We need a serious, serious actor that knows what he’s doing,” he said.

“You know who I thought would be good? That guy that did that action movie Thor.”

Hogan, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea, will also act as a consultant on the film and an executive producer.

The as-yet-untitled film will be directed by Todd Phillips, who was behind The Hangover trilogy and the forthcoming DC Comics prequel Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix.

According to sources, the film will focus on the early part of the wrestler’s career which began in the late 70s.

Scott Silver, whose credits include 8 Mile, The Fighter and Joker, will be in charge of the screenplay.

It was also reported that the filmmakers are in talks with Netflix to obtain rights to the film, with Hemsworth and Bradley Cooper also on board as producers.