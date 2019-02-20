Watch the first trailer for Mötley Crüe biopic ‘The Dirt’ (VIDEO)

Motley Crue in their heyday. — Picture from Facebook/MotleyCrue

LOS ANGELES, Feb 20 — A first full-length trailer has just been revealed for the upcoming Mötley Crüe biopic The Dirt, which arrives on Netflix in March.

Telling the saga of the 1980s US heavy metal band, the film takes its inspiration from a book the group released in 2011 called The Dirt: Confessions of the World’s Most Notorious Rock Band. Co-written by Neil Strauss, it is a collection of raunchy stories taking readers through their success and experiences in the 1980s and ‘90s.

The newly released trailer packs in many key points from the band’s history, including the overdose of Nikki Sixx and Tommy Lee’s relationship with Heather Locklear.

Directed by Jeff Tremaine, the movie stars Daniel Webber as Vince Neil, Machine Gun Kelly as Tommy Lee, Douglas Booth as Nikki Sixx and Iwan Rheon as Mick Mars.

This fall, Nikki Sixx took to Twitter to assure fans that the band had been heavily involved in the production and had worked together to record new music for the film.

The Dirt hits Netflix on March 22. — Relaxnews