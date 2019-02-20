Reports: Tristan Thompson ‘cheats’ on Khloe Kardashian with Kylie Jenner’s bestie

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian attend the Generation NXT Charity Benefit in New York City February 16, 2014. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 20 — You can’t make this stuff up!

Khloe Kardashian has kicked baby daddy Tristan Thompson to the curb after he allegedly hooked up with stepsister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Kardashian has 10-month-old daughter named True with Thompson.

“Khloe found out yesterday about Tristan and Jordyn,” a source told People about the Keeping Up with the Kardarshians star.

Sources were also quoted as saying that the “whole family is furious” with Woods. They are “beyond angry and disgusted” with her, and “writing Jordyn off.”

The apparent betrayal by Woods (because let’s face it, the 27-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player doesn’t have an exemplary record in the monogamy department) is particularly shocking because she has known Jenner for much of her life and lives in her guest house.

Understandably, cutting ties with the 21-year-old has been hard for Jenner, who, according to a source, “was in denial for days.”

The makeup mogul “is very torn on how to handle the situation,” the source added to E! News.

According to another E! News source, Kardashian learned about Thompson's tryst with 21-year-old Woods through a mutual friend on Monday.

She then confronted the athlete about the rumours, which a second source says he “tried to deny.”

Although Kardashian has yet to release a statement about the alleged incident, she is not remaining silent.

Kardashian responded to Hollywood Unlocked’s Instagram post — about her reported split from Thompson and cheating with Woods — by posting eight mouth talking emojis, which were captured by The Shade Room.

Kardashian’s best friend Malika Haqq then commented on the post, writing in all capital letters, “STRONG FACTS,” while sister Kim Kardashian liked the Instagram post.

Within an hour of the reports, Thompson tweeted a post saying, “FAKE NEWS,” seemingly denying the report. The tweet, though, has since been deleted.