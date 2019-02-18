Korean superstars BTS set to conquer the world of toys, this time with Funko doll line

BTS joins the likes of NSYNC and Backstreet Boys who will also be getting their own line of Funko dolls this year. — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, Feb 18 — K-pop powerhouse BTS will cement their place in popular culture this April with their very own line of Funko dolls.

Seven figurines modelled after RM, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jimin, and Jungkook will be hitting the shelves so their fans, known as the BTS ARMY, can take home a little piece of their favourite boyband.

The dolls cost US$12.99 (RM53) each and a seven-piece pack exclusive to Barnes & Noble carries a price tag of US$79.99.

The figurines will retail for US$12.99 (RM53) each. — Picture from Instagram/originalfunko

The figurines are clad in preppy, casual outfits and colourful hairstyles that the members wore in a photo shoot for their album Love Yourself: Answer.

The members of the K-Pop band, #BTS, are now Funko Pop! vinyl figures: V, Suga, Jin, Jung Kook, RM, Jimin, and J-Hope! Pre-order online, while supplies last: https://t.co/gEmHBUi5IE pic.twitter.com/u6oyZJuz77 — Barnes & Noble (@BNBuzz) February 15, 2019

Funko is known for producing vinyl figurines and bobbleheads depicting iconic characters from comic books, cartoons, and other major pop culture entities.

BTS joins the likes of NSYNC and Backstreet Boys who will also be getting their own line of Funko dolls this year.

It’s not the first time the South Korean boyband has ventured into the world of toys and figurines.

In January, the group announced a collaboration with Mattel, the manufacturer behind the famous Barbie, to work on a line of fashion dolls, figurines, games, and more.