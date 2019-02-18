Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Showbiz

Korean superstars BTS set to conquer the world of toys, this time with Funko doll line

Published 14 minutes ago on 18 February 2019

By Tan Mei Zi

BTS joins the likes of NSYNC and Backstreet Boys who will also be getting their own line of Funko dolls this year. — Reuters pic
BTS joins the likes of NSYNC and Backstreet Boys who will also be getting their own line of Funko dolls this year. — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, Feb 18 — K-pop powerhouse BTS will cement their place in popular culture this April with their very own line of Funko dolls.

Seven figurines modelled after RM, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jimin, and Jungkook will be hitting the shelves so their fans, known as the BTS ARMY, can take home a little piece of their favourite boyband.

The dolls cost US$12.99 (RM53) each and a seven-piece pack exclusive to Barnes & Noble carries a price tag of US$79.99.

The figurines will retail for US$12.99 (RM53) each. — Picture from Instagram/originalfunko
The figurines will retail for US$12.99 (RM53) each. — Picture from Instagram/originalfunko

The figurines are clad in preppy, casual outfits and colourful hairstyles that the members wore in a photo shoot for their album Love Yourself: Answer.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#BTS #방탄소년단 #LOVE_YOURSELF 結 'Answer' Concept Photo F version

A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial) on

Funko is known for producing vinyl figurines and bobbleheads depicting iconic characters from comic books, cartoons, and other major pop culture entities.

BTS joins the likes of NSYNC and Backstreet Boys who will also be getting their own line of Funko dolls this year.

It’s not the first time the South Korean boyband has ventured into the world of toys and figurines.

In January, the group announced a collaboration with Mattel, the manufacturer behind the famous Barbie, to work on a line of fashion dolls, figurines, games, and more.

Related Articles

In Showbiz