Lee Radziwill, sister of Jackie Kennedy Onassis, dead at 85, say reports

Lee Radziwill Ross was also known for her supposed rivalry with her sister. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Feb 17 — Lee Radziwill, the socialite and younger sister of former US first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, died in New York on Friday at the age of 85, US media reported.

Born Caroline Lee Bouvier on March 3, 1933, she worked as an actress, interior designer and finally a brand ambassador to Giorgio Armani.

Radziwill was renowned for her beauty and sense of style as well as her famous friends, including Andy Warhol and Truman Capote.

She is also known for her supposed rivalry with her older sister.

Married three times, she took her last name from her second husband Polish Prince Stanislas Radziwill, with whom she had two children.

Her last husband, whom she also divorced, was director and choreographer Herbert Ross. — AFP