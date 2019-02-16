Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom hint at engagement with ring picture

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom smile upon their arrival for the Monte-Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean in Monaco September 26, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Feb 15 — Pop star Katy Perry and her Hollywood actor boyfriend Orlando Bloom have hinted they are engaged, posting a picture of the American singer sporting a large diamond-encrusted ring.

Perry and Bloom began dating in 2016 but split for a time before getting back together.

Both took to Instagram after Valentine’s Day to share the same photo, which showed part of their faces and the 34-year-old chart-topper sporting a flower-shaped ring, of small diamond ‘petals’ around a crimson stone, against a backdrop of red balloons.

Perry, known for hits such as Roar and California Gurls, captioned her posting “full bloom”. The British Lord of the Rings actor, 42, added the caption “Lifetimes”.

Fans were quick to post their congratulations.

Neither star’s representatives were immediately available for comment.

Perry, one of the biggest pop stars in the world, was previously married to British comedian Russell Brand. — Reuters