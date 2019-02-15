‘Frozen 2’ trailer sparks speculation about new characters, elements symbolism

'Frozen 2' features a diamond motif on its initial poster image as well as in a scene from its debut teaser. — Picture courtesy of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

LOS ANGELES, Feb 15 — Just as love conquered fear in 2013 smash Frozen” there are new challenges for our heroines and heroes to overcome in Disney’s first trailer for Frozen II.

Ahead of a November 22, 2019 theatrical release, Walt Disney Studios has debuted the first trailer for all-age fantasy adventure Frozen 2.

That takes us over halfway into the two-minute teaser, which then cuts to a montage of shorter scenes: Krystof gallops in, presumably on loyal reindeer pal Sven, while Anna sports a new hairstyle and is both seen in the company of Elsa and Krystof, and attempting a dangerous journey of her own.

As well as reintroducing the mostly-thawed out world of Frozen, the Frozen 2 trailer leaves viewers with some pertinent questions.

Arendelle, or wherever it is that our friends find themselves, has an autumnal feel, while one shot has Elsa (and mini snowman buddy Olaf) surrounded by a ring of purple flames. Could Frozen 2 include, or be part of, a four elements theme?

It also appears that two new characters were introduced, a red-headed girl and a blond youth.

As Frozen contained a flashback to Anna and Elsa’s childhood, along with the girl’s similarity to Anna, there’s speculation that the pair might be the sisters’ parents in times gone past, Anna and Kristoff’s children, or related to the characters we know through blood or the power to control the wind.

Other users picked up on the first half’s dark tone, Elsa’s steely determination and, in some instances, Anna’s new hairstyle, and made Game of Thrones connections.

can’t wait to watch elsa take the iron throne in frozen 2 — froy (@froynextdoor) 13 February 2019

Yes, Elsa, yes.



Kill your enemies.



Reclaim the iron throne.



That's what I assume Frozen 2 is about. pic.twitter.com/1yjiQsnCXs — Kim Horcher (@kimscorcher) 13 February 2019

Another group of Twitter users had fun with alternative names for the November film, riffing on established franchises such as The Fast & The Furious, Ice Age and the DC Extended Universe.

- The Frozen & The Flurrious

- 2 Frozen 2 Flurrious

- Frozen & Flurrious 3: Snowkyo Drift

- Frozen & Flurrious

- Frozen 5

- Frozen & Flurrious

- Flurrious Sven — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) 13 February 2019

Frozen 2: The Meltdown

Frozen 3: Dawn of the Dinosaurs

Frozen 4: Continental Drift

Frozen 5: Collision Course

Frozen 6: Olaf Gets His Drivers License — Brock Baker (@BrockBaker) 13 February 2019

Frozen

Frozen Returns

Frozen Forever

Frozen and Robin

Elsa Begins

The Dark Sleet

The Dark Sleet Rises

Elsa vs. Superman

The Just Ice League https://t.co/hBmIwqv39K — Ben Pfeiffer (@bppfeiffer) 13 February 2019

