First trailer for season two of ‘Killing Eve’

LOS ANGELES, Feb 15 — Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh are back in action in a teaser trailer for the TV thriller’s second season.

A first trailer for the hotly-anticipated second season of the BBC spy drama has been unveiled.

Killing Eve stars Jodie Comer (Doctor Foster) as prolific, ruthless young assassin Villanelle, and Sandra Oh (Grey’s Anatomy) as Eve Polastri, the MI5 officer on her trail.

The first season ended on a cliffhanger, with Villanelle escaping her Paris apartment after being stabbed by Eve.

The next season picks up shortly after, with the trailer showing Eve telling her superiors, “I found Villanelle. I think I might have killed her.” We see Villanelle collapsing as she tries to get out of a hospital bed — but she’s soon back in fighting form.

The second season of Killing Eve airs Sunday, April 7, on BBC America and AMC. — AFP-Relaxnews