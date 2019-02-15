‘Breaking Bad’ movie sequel with Aaron Paul coming to Netflix and AMC

Aaron Paul plays Jesse Pinkman in the hit series 'Breaking Bad'. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 15 — Five years after the Breaking Bad TV show ended, a movie sequel is now in the works. According to Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter, the film will focus on the Jesse Pinkman character, played by Aaron Paul. While it’s as yet uncertain whether Bryan Cranston — aka Heisenberg — will be involved in the project, the movie is reported to be airing on Netflix first, before screening on the show’s original broadcaster, AMC.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, this movie sequel will follow Jesse Pinkman after the events of the Breaking Bad finale, with Aaron Paul reprising the legendary role of the young junkie turned meth cook. It is not yet clear whether Bryan Cranston will star in the feature.

However, the 62-year-old actor has previously spoken about his willingness to appear in the movie. Speaking on The Dan Patrick Show, Bryan Cranston said that he would “absolutely” appear in the sequel if Vince Gilligan were to ask him. “I don’t know if there’s an appearance — flashbacks, flash forwards — but I’m excited about it because it’s Breaking Bad and it was the greatest professional period of my life and I can’t wait to see all those people again, even if I just come by to visit,” the actor said in November 2018.

Series creator Vince Gilligan is writing and directing the project, which US media reports may provisionally be titled Greenbriar, scheduled to film November to February in New Mexico, where the original series was set. There’s no word yet on a premiere date, but it seems that Netflix — which has streaming rights to Breaking Bad globally — looks set to get the movie before AMC, the broadcaster that aired the series from 2008 to 2013 in the USA.

Over the course of six years and five seasons, the drama series Breaking Bad earned a reputation as one of US TV’s top shows, winning 15 Emmy Awards, including four for Bryan Cranston and three for Aaron Paul. The show ended in 2013, leaving the Walter White character — alias Heisenberg — for dead. — AFP-Relaxnews