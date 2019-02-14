Chris Evans in talks to join Antoine Fuqua thriller

Chris Evans also plays a leading role in the new Apple series, ‘Defending Jacob’. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 14 — According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor — who plays Marvel’s Captain America on the big screen — is in talks to join Antoine Fuqua’s Infinite. Based on D. Eric Maikranz’s book, The Reincarnationist Papers, the thriller explores reincarnation with a futuristic twist.

Chris Evans is set to hang up his cape as the cult superhero Captain America after Avengers: Endgame hits theatres April 26. But the actor is already preparing his post-Marvel life and is reportedly in talks with Paramount to join Antoine Fuqua’s forthcoming film, Infinite.

The movie, based on D. Eric Maikranz’s 2009 novel, The Reincarnationist Papers, follows a group of virtually immortal men and women who keep being reincarnated over the centuries.

This group is known as The Infinite. To defeat an evil mastermind plotting to destroy the Earth, the group has to rely on a man suffering from schizophrenia as they learn that his vivid dreams are actually memories from past lives.

Director Antoine Fuqua (Southpaw, Training Day) is joined by Transformers producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura on the project. Chris Evans is currently the only actor to be linked to the movie.

The American actor is best known to moviegoers for playing the legendary Marvel character, Captain America on the big screen since 2011. To date, the 37-year-old actor has starred in nine movies set in the superhero world, and will end his run as the character in Avengers: Endgame, out April 26. Chris Evans said on Twitter when the latest Avengers movie wrapped in October:

Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 4, 2018

As Chris Evans’ Marvel adventure draws to a close, the actor is branching out with more diverse big screen roles. He joins Tom Holland, the new Spider-Man, in the drama thriller The Devil All the Time, directed by Antonio Campos and slated for 2020 release in the US. — AFP-Relaxnews