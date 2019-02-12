Play director changes raunchy title following police reports, criticism

The original promotional poster for the play. — Picture from Facebook/Fa Abdul

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 12 — A play titled Sex in Georgetown City was forced to tone things down after the word “sex” drew ire from religious conservatives across the country.

The play’s director and writer Fa Abdul uploaded a statement on her Facebook page announcing the change of the production’s title to (Love) in Georgetown City.

“I write to apologise for my oversight with regards to the misleading title of my play, Sex in Georgetown City.

“It was never my intent to offend religious or cultural sensitivities but in the creative industry, such incidents are inevitable,” she wrote.

The director went on to clarify the content that would be shown onstage after accusations on Twitter said that the play would show explicit films and depict scenes of sex against the law of nature.

“The skits address social issues that are impacting our society and nation including interracial relationships, racism, pedophilia, and infidelity.”

“They are not deviant nor exploitative, instead they reflect our challenges and cultural idiosyncrasies,” said Fa.

According to her statement, police reports had been made by several parties and inspections by the Penang Island City Council had been carried out to investigate the production.

The International Women's Alliance For Family Institution And Quality Education (Wafiq) also called for the authorities to stop the performance on the basis that it was “normalising” a culture of casual sex.

In a statement, Wafiq also cited the play’s “mature audience” rating as having “sexual connotations.”

A protest against (Love) in Georgetown City on its opening night — which falls on Valentine’s Day — is also planned to take place.