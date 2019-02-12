Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese to re-team for TV series

Leonardo DiCaprio (left) and Martin Scorsese. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 12 — Long-time collaborators Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese have joined forces once again for a TV adaptation of the book The Devil in the White City by Erik Larson.

The pair will executive produce the series — which is being developed on the digital platform Hulu, by Paramount TV — alongside Rick Yorn, Emma Koskoff, Jennifer Davisson and Stacey Sher.

DiCaprio bought the film rights to the book in 2010 and was previously set up with Scorsese to direct, and while details about the TV series remain scarce — including whether or not DiCaprio will take an onscreen role in the series as initially planned in the movie version — the story now seems set to see the light of day, albeit on the small screen.

The plot revolves around the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World's Fair of 1893.

Each embodies American ingenuity at the dawn of the 20th century, in the form of Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant and fastidious architect racing to make his mark on the world; and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who fashioned his own pharmaceutical “Murder Castle” on fair grounds — a palace built to seduce, torture and mutilate young women (via The Hollywood Reporter). — AFP-Relaxnews