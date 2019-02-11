Whimsical cross-continental music awaits Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra’s spectators

American cellist Joshua Roman is set to perform the whimsical Mason Bates cello concerto at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas this weekend. — Picture courtesy of the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — A treat awaits at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas this weekend as its next offering will take the audience on a musical journey across three continents.

Featuring acclaimed American cellist, composer and curator Joshua Roman, the Mason Bates Cello Concerto will bring to stage classical tunes from three continents dating back to 134 years ago.

In true classical fashion, the repertory conforms to the traditional orchestral format of overture, concerto and symphony – promising a world-class concerto.

The evening will kick off with Li’s picturesque Spring Festival Overture from 1955.

Composed by renowned Chinese classical composer Li Huanzhi, the overture, which is rarely played outside of China, depicts a scene of folks celebrating the Chinese New Year in the Shabei region.

The show will then continue with the whimsical Mason Bates cello concerto by Roman.

Written for a solo cello and orchestra, Bates’ concerto was first heard just over four years ago in December 2014.

Led by Bulgarian conductor Rossen Milanov, the programme will then return to familiar ground for the finale with Brahms’ Fourth Symphony.

Regarded as a masterpiece of the highest order, the symphony will feature some of the darkest and deepest music from the 19th century.

Explore the various styles of classical music on February 16 and 17 at 8.30pm and 3pm respectively.

For ticket prices and more information, surf over to http://mpo.com.my/06-mason-bates-cello-concerto/ .