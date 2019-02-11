Childish Gambino takes four Grammys for ‘This Is America’

Ludwig Goransson accepts after Childish Gambino won Record of The Year for ‘This Is America’ in Los Angeles February 11, 2019. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 — Childish Gambino today grabbed his fourth Grammy of the night, the coveted Record of the Year prize for best overall song, for his politically charged hit This Is America.

The trap gospel song packed with social commentary from Childish Gambino — the alter ego of actor and recording artist Donald Glover — beat fellow category heavyweights Drake, Cardi B and Lady Gaga to nab the award.

Childish Gambino did not attend today’s ceremony at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles.

Earlier, he won Grammys for Song of the Year (best songwriting), Best Music Video and Best Rap/Sung Performance. — AFP