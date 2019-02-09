Nominees for the 2019 Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES, Feb 9 — Here is a list of nominees in the major categories for the Grammy Awards, which will be handed out on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Rapper Kendrick Lamar leads the nominations with eight, followed by Canada's Drake at seven.
Folk rocker Brandi Carlile is the most-nominated female artist with six nods:
Album of the Year
Cardi B, "Invasion of Privacy"
Brandi Carlile, "By The Way, I Forgive You"
Drake, "Scorpion"
H.E.R., "H.E.R."
Post Malone, "Beerbongs & Bentleys"
Janelle Monae, "Dirty Computer"
Kacey Musgraves, "Golden Hour"
Various Artists, "Black Panther: The Album, Music From and Inspired By"
Record of the Year, recognising overall performance on a song
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, I Like It
Brandi Carlile, The Joke
Childish Gambino, This Is America
Drake, God's Plan
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, Shallow (from A Star Is Born)
Kendrick Lamar & SZA, "All The Stars" (from Black Panther)
Post Malone featuring 21 Savage, "Rockstar"
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey, "The Middle"
Song of the Year, recognising songwriting
Kendrick Lamar and SZA, with songwriters Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears and Anthony Tiffith, All The Stars (from "Black Panther")
Ella Mai with songwriters Larrance Dopson, Joelle James and Dijon McFarlane, Boo'd Up
Drake with songwriters Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels and Noah Shebib, God's Plan
Shawn Mendes with songwriters Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris and Geoffrey Warburton, In My Blood
Brandi Carlile with songwriters Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, The Joke
Zedd and Grey, with songwriters Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson and Marcus Lomax, The Middle
Lady Gaga with songwriters Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, Shallow
Donald Glover (Childish Gambino) and Ludwig Goransson, This Is America"
Best New Artist
Chloe x Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
Dua Lipa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
Best Music Video
The Carters, "APES**T"
Childish Gambino, "This Is America"
Joyner Lucas, "I'm Not Racist"
Janelle Monae, "Pynk"
Tierra Whack, "Mumbo Jumbo"
]Best Rap Album
Cardi B, "Invasion Of Privacy"
Mac Miller, "Swimming"
Nipsey Hussle, "Victory Lap"
Pusha T, "Daytona"
Travis Scott, "Astroworld"
Best Rock Album
Alice in Chains, "Rainier Fog"
Fall Out Boy, "Mania"
Ghost, "Prequelle"
Greta Van Fleet, "From the Fires"
Weezer, "Pacific Daydream"
Best Pop Vocal Album
Camila Cabello, "Camila"
Kelly Clarkson, "Meaning of Life"
Ariana Grande, "Sweetener"
Shawn Mendes, "Shawn Mendes"
P!nk, "Beautiful Trauma"
Taylor Swift, "Reputation"
Best Alternative Music Album
Arctic Monkeys, "Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino"
Beck, "Colors"
Bjork, "Utopia"
David Byrne, "American Utopia"
St. Vincent, "Masseduction"
Best World Music Album
Bombino, "Deran"
Fatoumata Diawara, "Fenfo"
Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, "Black Times"
Soweto Gospel Choir, "Freedom"
Yiddish Glory, "The Lost Songs of World War II". — AFP