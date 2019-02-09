Captain Marvel website is a hilarious throwback

A screenshot of the retro throwback which is the Captain Marvel website. — Picture via Marvel

LOS ANGELES, Feb 9 — The Captain Marvel website is truly a 'see it to believe it' wonder. If you were on the Internet in the early days, you would recognise many of the quaint design quirks.

Colourful loud fonts? Check.

Random images? Check.

Website navigation buttons with underlined links? Check.

Why the retro feel? It's likely because the film itself is set in the late 90s, thus the old-school webdesign that looks laughable and quaint now.

Bree Larson will be heading to cinemas as Captain Marvel in March this year, alongside names such as Jude Law and Samuel L Jackson.

If you want to have a look for yourself, just mosey on to the website here.