Marsai Martin of ‘Black-ish’ signs Universal Pictures film deal

‘Black-ish’ star Marsai Martin at the 68th annual Emmy Awards, September 2016. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 8 — The 14-year-old star of Black-ish, Marsai Martin, now has a preferential first-look deal with Universal Pictures through her production company, Genius Productions.

Not even a decade into her acting career and Marsai Martin landed a co-starring role in ABC’s sitcom Black-ish, her performances soon leading to two Screen Actors Guild ensemble award nominations and three NAACP Image Award wins.

Her first film, April workplace comedy Little, which has her co-starring alongside Issa Rae of Insecure and Regina Hall of Girls Trip, is being distributed by Universal Pictures, and it’s with Universal that she has now signed a first-look deal.

She’s to co-star in StepMonster as a result and will be developing that and other projects with Genius co-founder Joshua Martin, vice president Carol Martin, and head of creative Prince Baggett.

“My goal is to show young women and girls that our voices and ideas matter and you are never too young to dream BIG!” she said as part of a prepared statement. — AFP-Relaxnews