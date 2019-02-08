Focus on youth empowerment in Malaysia Baharu, says Soo Wincci

Soo Wincci urges the Pakatan Harapan government to cultivate the potential of young people. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — A change of government has given Soo Wincci renewed strength to push for youth empowerment in Malaysia.

The 33-year-old singer, actress and TV personality said the change of those in power represented a moment long awaited by many, and that opportunities for young people needed to be cultivated.

“We have waited for a long time. The future is unclear but we are undergoing a change and I hope it will be the era for youth power.

“In other countries, they focus on the young generation to harness their potential. Malaysians need to create opportunities for young people because we will all grow old one day,” she told ProjekMM.

The Kau Yang Satu actress is currently in Spain after completing her second master’s degree in Music Production, Innovation & Technology at the Berklee College of Music at the Valencia campus.

Soo had courted controversy in August 2015 when she posted a Facebook video calling for the resignation of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Several sponsors pulled out of her first solo concert “Inwinccible” as a result which led to the artiste investing RM500,000 of her own money into the event so that the show could go on.

Despite the hiccups, the Terus Teranglah singer has no regrets and says that her efforts have been worth it with Pakatan Harapan’s election win on May 9 last year.

Soo also emphasised the importance of young people pursuing higher education as this would pave the way for Malaysia to become an advanced nation.

“Focus needs to be given to education. That’s very important. I want to encourage more people to further their studies.

“In other countries, many people already hold two or three degrees. I myself will continue studying and it’s become a source of inspiration for me to create songs as well,” said the singer.

To the multi-talented lass, knowledge is a lifelong pursuit no matter how many obstacles might crop up along the way.

The former Masterchef Malaysia contestant even offered to share tips on sparking motivation to learn for those who were interested.

“I will include it in my thesis as a contribution to the public and those who want to know my formula. They can read it then.

“I am used to reading. Before embarking on my PhD, I hated reading and was easily bored by it, but not anymore,” she said.