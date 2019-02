Veteran British actor Albert Finney holds up his Bafta award at the British Academy Film Awards in London February 25, 2001. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Feb 8 — British actor Albert Finney, whose 1960s films included Saturday Night and Sunday Morning and Tom Jones has died at the age of 82 after a short illness, the BBC reported today.

Finney was nominated four times for a Best Actor Oscar and once for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar. — Reuters