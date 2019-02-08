Ariana Grande shares new ‘break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored’ video (VIDEO)

A screengrab of Ariana Grande’s new music video. — Picture from Ariana Grande/Youtube.com

LOS ANGELES, Feb 8 — The pop star has shared a new music video alongside the release of her new album, thank u, next.

The Breathin singer can be seen muscling in on a couple in her new break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored video.

Fans of the TV show Riverdale will recognise actor Charles Melton, who played Reggie in the show.

Taken from Ariana Grande’s latest album, break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored is joined by 11 other tracks on the record, including 7 rings and imagine.

As well as being on the bill at this year’s Coachella festival, the artist is also nominated for two Grammy Awards. — AFP-Relaxnews