Justice to premiere ‘live’ film ‘Iris’ at SXSW

‘Iris: A Space Opera’ is getting its world premiere next month. — Picture courtesy of Justice via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, Feb 7 — French duo Justice has announced plans to premiere a new “space opera” at SXSW that adapts their Woman Worldwide live show for film.

Millions of people around the world saw Woman Worldwide throughout 2017 and 2018.

The show revolves around a floating structure comprising 13 moving frames, each featuring several rotating panels of LEDs, resulting in a constantly evolving show that offers different visual landscapes for the track.

That live show is the inspiration for the hour-long film Iris: A Space Opera, which was recorded in an empty space without an audience, placing the focus exclusively on the music and production.

According to a description of the film, “The footage is captured with the precision and patience of a rigorous documentary about the cosmos.”

Directed by André Chemetoff and Armand Beraud, the film will get its world premiere at SXSW on March 13 as part of the festival’s music-documentary screening series 24 Beats Per Second.

Information of the screening can be found at the SXSW website.

The band has yet to reveal details about a wider release. — AFP-Relaxnews