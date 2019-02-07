HBO unleashes first look ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 images

Game of Thrones Season 8. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/@gameofthrones

LOS ANGELES, Feb 7 — HBO has released a cache of new images from the final season of Game of Thrones, as the eighth and final instalment of the popular fantasy series approaches its highly-anticipated premiere date on April 14.

The Season 7 finale — which aired way back in August 27, 2017 — left global fans champing at the bit for more of the show, which has taken TV by storm with its heady mix of action, adventure, medieval fantasy, lust and gore; and these photos have only served to heighten the excitement over what’s to come for the loved and loathed heroes and villains of Westeros.

While the images are only tight-framed, portrait, character shots — and as such reveal next to nothing about what to expect in the six-episode saga that is to make up Game of Thrones Season 8 — they do offer some confirmation of who will feature (and is still living) when the series resumes; namely: Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Arya, Bran, and Sansa Stark, Queen Cersei Lannister, Jaime and Tyrion Lannister, Ser Davos Seaworth, Sam, Brienne of Tarth and Varys.

Regardless — these images are sure to stir up some food for thought over what’s to come in the GOT finale — at least until the Season 8 trailer is unleashed. David Benioff & DB Weiss, David Nutter and Miguel Sapochnik are the directors for the new season, with Benioff & Weiss also involved in writing for the final instalment, along with Bryan Cogman and Dave Hill.

Get a first look at the Game of Thrones Season 8 photos here.