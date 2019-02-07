Edie Falco joins ‘Avatar’ franchise cast

US actress Edie Falco has joined the ‘Avatar’ franchise as presumed villain General Ardmore. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 7 — Expect to see Nurse Jackie and The Sopranos actress Edie Falco in 2020’s Avatar 2, now that she has been announced as a cast member for creator and director James Cameron’s sequels.

To date best known as family matriarch Carmela in The Sopranos and the title character in Nurse Jackie, US actress Falco has collected four Emmys and two Golden Globes over the course of a three-decade career.

She’s to play new character General Ardmore, an officer in the series’ mining and harvesting company RDA, in the 2020 and 2021 sequels to Avatar.

That 2009 film, subsequently re-released in 2010, is still the biggest box office smash of all time thanks to its enormous US$2.78 billion (RM11.3 billion) worldwide take.

Unadjusted for monetary inflation, that sum puts Avatar ahead of fellow James Cameron movie Titanic (1997, US$2.18 billion) and fellow US$2 billion-plus club members Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015, US$2.06 billion) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018, US$2.04 billion).

(Adjusted for inflation, Avatar is the second-highest grossing film of all time, generating US$3.25 billion in 2017’s money, with 1939 release Gone with the Wind first at US$3.7 billion).

The bulk of principal cast filming had actually been completed for both Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 by November 2018, though the saga’s social media made the Falco announcement on February 6, 2019.

First movie heroes Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), RDA Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang) and Sigourney Weaver’s mystery character are among returnees.

Given her status as a high-ranking RDA officer, it would seem that Falco’s General Ardmore will be introduced as another villain, in opposition to Jake and Neytiri’s peaceful Na’vi population. — AFP-Relaxnews