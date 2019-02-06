‘Black Panther,’ ‘Creed’ star signs Amazon deal

Cast members Sylvester Stallone and Michael B. Jordan pose during the premiere of the film 'Creed' in Los Angeles, California, in this November 19, 2015 file photo. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 6 — Film star Michael B. Jordan is furthering his moves into TV production via a first-look agreement between Amazon Studios and his company Outlier Society.

Outlier Society signed up with Warner Bros for film projects in January, and is now partnering with Amazon Studios for TV content.

As well as being the star of the Creed boxing movies and one of the co-stars of Marvel’s Black Panther, Jordan has also been getting into TV through animated series Gen: Lock as lead and producer, with a one-episode credit on superpowered family drama Raising Dion, again an Outlier production, and as an executive producer on aspirational Oprah Winfrey Network drama David Makes Man.

As well as signing with Warner in January, he also shared a 2019 Producers Guild of America Award for May 2018 HBO Films project Fahrenheit 451, one week later collecting a Screen Actors Guild Award along with the cast of Black Panther. — Relaxnews