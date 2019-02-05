Watch: Captain Marvel’s spaceship-smashing trailer (VIDEO)

Taking place in the 1980s with its lead character an Air Force pilot and secret alien warrior, ‘Captain Marvel’ also includes Nick Fury as a digitally de-aged version of his future self. — Picture from Instagram/captainmarvel_official_

LOS ANGELES, Feb 5 — Brie Larson’s super-powerful Captain Marvel gains entry to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a March 2019 franchise prequel movie of the same name.

Taking place in the 1980s with its lead character an Air Force pilot and secret alien warrior, Captain Marvel also includes Nick Fury as a digitally de-aged version of his future self.

Echoing the movie’s tagline and its comic book origins, Carol Danvers’ stated aim is to go “higher, further, faster” than her Air Force colleagues and, as Captain Marvel, she appears to do the same compared to the rest of the MCU’s superheroes and villains.

We also see glimpses of Jude Law as Danvers’ alien mentor and Ben Mendelsohn as a hostile alien leader and a high-ranking official within Fury’s government agency.

Captain Marvel debuts March 8 and, six weeks later, is followed by the April 26 release of Avengers: Endgame.

That marks the end of a third phase of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, before vacation adventure Spider-Man: Far From Home then arrives in July. — Relaxnews