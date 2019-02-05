‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ scoops top Annie animation award

A screengrab from the animated feature ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’.

LOS ANGELES, Feb 5 — The Golden Globes and the Producers Guild; the American Cinema Editors and the Motion Picture Sound Editors; the Visual Effects and the Cinema Audio societies — is there a major industry award that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has failed to win?

Ahead of the 2019 BAFTA Awards on February 10 and the Academy Awards on February 24, both of which have it under consideration for their animated feature awards, Into the Spider-Verse has added to its award season haul with seven wins at the animation industry’s own gala event, the Annies.

That means it clinched every accolade it was nominated for, from production design and character-specific animation to the overall Best Animated Feature award.

“Hilda” did the same, finishing the ceremony with Best Animated TV / Broadcast Production for Children, and the Character Animation and Writing awards for all-age TV and Broadcast.

Likewise, animated series Bojack Horseman took the General Audience and Voice Acting prizes, its lead Will Arnett given the latter.

The dominance of Spider-Verse meant that the night’s leading nominee, 11-category Incredibles 2, collected a pair of awards, those being for Music and Storyboarding.

Similarly, ten-time nominee Ralph Breaks the Internet received one award — that for Animated Effects in an Animated Feature — while seven-nod Early Man had to draw a blank.

And the quartet’s fellow Best Animated Feature contender, stop-motion canine quest Isle of Dogs, won Animated Features’ Voice Acting award, courtesy of Bryan Cranston.

Among episodic productions, Mickey Mouse tied with Hilda for most wins, collecting trophies for Storyboarding, Directing, and Music.

Mary Poppins Returns walked (or floated) away with the Animated Special Production and Live Action Character Animation awards.

Other single-category winners included Mirai as Best Independent Feature, Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia for TV/Broadcast Animated Effects, Big Hero 6: The Series for Editorial, and Ask the Storybots in the Preschoolers section. — Relaxnews