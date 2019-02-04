‘Avengers: Endgame’ Super Bowl teaser: Superheroes steel themselves for action (VIDEO)

‘Avengers: Endgame’ picks up where the surprise ending of ‘Infinity War’ left off. — Picture courtesy of Marvel Studios via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, Feb 4 — Marvel Studios has released a new teaser for the fourth Avengers movie, which is due April 2019, with this latest preview having debuted during February 2’s Super Bowl LIII.

Following the surprising click-of-the-fingers annihilation at the hands of purple superbeing Thanos in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, this next chapter sees surviving heroes attempting to deal with what has taken place.

Despite having suffered such a devastating blow, Captain America (Chris Evans) doesn’t appear to be giving up.

Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Rocket Racoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper), Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), War Machine (Don Cheadle), Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) are also seen in various states of mourning, disbelief, training, and determination during the tease.

A first trailer, released in December 2018, accumulated 289 million views during its first 24 hours of availability, passing the previous record, held by its predecessor, Avengers: Infinity War.

The April 26 release of Avengers: Endgame marks the end of a third phase of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, and follows March 8 franchise prequel Captain Marvel, also subject to a Super Bowl trailer.

Vacation adventure Spider-Man: Far From Home then arrives in July. It takes place after Infinity War though Marvel Studio representatives have not yet confirmed whether it is post-Endgame or not. — AFP-Relaxnews