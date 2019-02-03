'Roma' wins best Latin American film award at Spain's Goyas

GA Feature Film Award winner for 'Roma' Alfonso Cuaron (left) also had his film win at the Goyas . — AFP

SEVILLE, Feb 3 — Mexican film Roma, which is tipped for Oscars glory, was yesterday named best Latin American picture at the Goyas, the main Spanish film awards held in Seville.

Shot in black and white by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron, Roma has already won the Golden Lion at Venice, two Golden Globes and four awards at the Critics' Choice Awards.

Set in Mexico City in the 1970s, it has 10 nominations for the 91st Academy Awards to be held in Hollywood on February 24.

The 33rd Goya Awards' best picture went to Campeones (Champions), by director Javier Fesser, Spain's most successful film last year.

Rodrigo Sorogoyen took the best director award for his political thriller El Reino (The Realm) and the best actor gong went to Antonio de la Torre in the same film, while Susi Sanchez took the best actress award for her role in La enfermedad del domingo (Sunday's Illness). — AFP