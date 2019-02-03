Main line-up at Berlin film festival

Berlinale bear statuettes are pictured during the awards ceremony of the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany February 20, 2016. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, Feb 3 — The 69th Berlinale, Europe's first major film festival of the year, opens Thursday with 23 new movies from around the world screening in the main showcase.

Seventeen pictures will vie for the Golden and Silver Bear prizes at the 11-day event, with a jury led by French Oscar winner Juliette Binoche.

Twenty of the 23 features in the main showcase are world premieres and two are directors' feature debuts. Seven of the movies in competition are by women.

The Berlinale Special section features other notable films that will have gala screenings.

Here are the their titles, directors and production countries.

Main showcase

L’adieu à la nuit (Farewell to the Night), Andre Techine and starring Catherine Deneuve (France/Germany) (out of competition)

Amazing Grace, Alan Elliott, US (documentary about an iconic 1972 concert by Aretha Franklin, out of competition)

Der Boden unter den Fuessen (The Ground beneath My Feet), Marie Kreutzer, Austria

Di jiu tian chang (So Long, My Son), Wang Xiaoshuai, China

Elisa y Marcela (Elisa and Marcela), Isabel Coixet, Spain

Der Goldene Handschuh (The Golden Glove), Fatih Akin, Germany/France

Gospod postoi, imeto i’ e Petrunija (God Exists, Her Name is Petrunya), Teona Strugar Mitevska, Macedonia/Belgium/Slovenia/Croatia/ France

Grace a Dieu (By the Grace of God), Francois Ozon, France

Ich war zuhause, aber (I Was at Home, But), Angela Schanelec, Germany/Serbia

The Kindness of Strangers, Lone Scherfig and starring Zoe Kazan, Tahar Rahim, Andrea Riseborough and Bill Nighy, Denmark/Canada/Sweden/Germany/France (opening film)

Kız Kardesler (A Tale of Three Sisters), Emin Alper, Turkey/Germany/Netherlands/Greece

Marighella, Wagner Moura, Brazil (out of competition)

Mr Jones, Agnieszka Holland and starring James Norton and Peter Sarsgaard, Poland/Britain/Ukraine

Ondog, Wang Quan’an, Mongolia

The Operative, Yuval Adler and starring Diane Kruger and Martin Freeman, Germany/Israel/France/US (out of competition)

La paranza dei bambini (Piranhas), Claudio Giovannesi, Italy

Repertoire des villes disparues (Ghost Town Anthology), Denis Cote, Canada

Synonymes (Synonyms), Nadav Lapid, France/Israel/Germany

Systemsprenger (System Crasher), Nora Fingscheidt, Germany

Ut og staeler hester (Out Stealing Horses), Hans Petter Moland and starring Stellan Skarsgard, Norway/Sweden/Denmark

Varda par Agnes (Varda by Agnes), Agnes Varda, France (documentary, out of competition)

Vice, Adam McKay and starring Christian Bale and Amy Adams, US (out of competition)

Yi miao zhong (One Second), Zhang Yimou and starring Zhang Yi and Fan Wei, China

Berlinale Special

ANTHROPOCENE: The Human Epoch, Jennifer Baichwal, Nicholas de Pencier and Edward Burtynsky, Canada (documentary)

The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Britain

Brecht, Heinrich Breloer, Germany/Austria

Celle que vous croyez (Who You Think I Am), Safy Nebbou and starring Juliette Binoche, France

El Norte (The North), Gregory Nava, US

Es haette schlimmer kommen koennen - Mario Adorf (It Could Have Been Worse - Mario Adorf), Dominik Wessely, Germany (documentary)

Gully Boy, Zoya Akhtar and starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, India

Lampenfieber (Kids in the Spotlight), Alice Agneskirchner, Germany (documentary)

Peter Lindbergh - Women Stories, Jean Michel Vecchiet, Germany (documentary)

Photograph, Ritesh Batra, India/Germany/US

Watergate - Or: How We Learned to Stop an Out of Control President by Charles Ferguson, US (documentary)

Weil du nur einmal lebst - Die Toten Hosen auf Tour (You Only Live Once - Die Toten Hosen on Tour), Cordula Kablitz-Post, Germany (documentary). — AFP