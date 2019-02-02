‘Lady Business’: Brie Larson working on a new film for Netflix

Brie Larson also stars in ‘Avengers Endgame,’ opening April 26 in US theatres. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 2 — Soon to be seen in Captain Marvel, one of the biggest blockbusters of the year, the American actress is already working on new projects with Netflix.

Brie Larson’s directing debut, Unicorn Store, lands April 5 on the streaming site and the actress could soon return in front of and behind the camera with Lady Business.

The Captain Marvel star is coming to Netflix. According to US entertainment media, Brie Larson is heading to the streaming site with leading roles in two new productions for the American giant.

Indeed, Netflix has just acquired the rights to two movies starring Brie Larson: Unicorn Store and Lady Business.

Her directing debut, Unicorn Store, presented in September 2017 at the Toronto International Film Festival, will be available from April 5 on the streaming platform.

The film follows a young woman who moves back in with her parents and receives an invitation to a store that tests her ideas of what it means to grow up.

Brie Larson stars alongside Joan Cusack, Bradley Whitford, Mamoudou Athie, Hamish Linklater and Samuel L. Jackson.

As for Lady Business, which Brie Larson may also direct, the film tells the true story of a pair of young female entrepreneurs, Penelope Gazin and Kate Dwyer, who have to make up a fictitious third male company founder to get taken seriously in the world of business.

The movie is based on a John Paul Titlow article published in the Fast Company magazine. It is not yet clear which of the leading characters Brie Larson will play.

In demand since her 2016 Oscar win for Room, Brie Larson is hot property in Hollywood. She stars in the forthcoming blockbuster, Captain Marvel, out March 8, and joins Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx in Just Mercy, slated for 2020 release. — AFP-Relaxnews