'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' to end with concert special

Rachel Bloom is both series creator and show lead of 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend'. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 2 — The comedy's series finale on April 5 will be followed by the Yes, It's Really Us Singing: The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Concert Special, showcasing fan favorites from the show's songbook.

Series creator and show lead Rachel Bloom, along with several co-stars, has already been on a multi-city concert tour in 2018, featuring songs and dances from the show.

The concert, to be taped in Los Angeles in March, will include "incredible staging, multimedia visuals and a live band and orchestra."

"The songwriters of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Rachel Bloom, Jack Dolgen and Adam Schlesinger have written more than 150 outstanding songs in our four seasons," showrunner Aline Brosh McKenna said in a statement. "It is an unprecedented contribution to the American songbook. I'm so thrilled we can share those songs with the world in a spontaneous format that really showcases their humor and genius."

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend stars Rachel Bloom, Vincent Rodriguez III, Donna Lynne Champlin, Pete Gardner, Vella Lovell, Scott Michael Foster, Skylar Astin and Gabrielle Ruiz.

The show airs Fridays at 9pm on The CW. The finale will air on April 5, 2019 at 8pm, followed by the concert special. — AFP-Relaxnews