Bryan Cranston to head up ‘Your Honor’

US actor Bryan Cranston at the Bafta awards, February 2016. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 1 — The star of Breaking Bad is going back to TV as a judge in Your Honor, a new legal drama from the creators of The Good Wife.

Your Honor will begin broadcasting on the US’s Showtime network in 2020, with Bryan Cranston as its lead.

Cranston won six Emmy Awards as the iconic school teacher turned drug king Walter White over five seasons of Breaking Bad.

Yet, since that show’s 2013 finale, he has kept himself mostly to feature films and animation — Godzilla, Trumbo, Why Him? and now The Upside, for example — with guest spots on TV shows Curb Your Enthusiasm, How I Met Your Mother, and voice parts in Family Guy, SuperMansion, and his own co-creation, Sneaky Pete.

This new show is being presented as a Breaking Bad-esque tale of good-man-gone-wrong, only with Cranston as a well established, well respected New Orleans judge who becomes embroiled in a “high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices,” per Showtime’s announcement, “an original thriller with gut-wrenching suspense, raw emotion, and moral complexity.”

It comes with an anticipated 2020 air date, and creators Robert King and Michelle King of The Good Wife, The Good Fight and remain involved as executive producers.

Peter Moffat from The Night Of, its British predecessor Criminal Justice, and Silk is attached as series writer.

Your Honor is itself based on an Israeli drama called Kvodo. — AFP-Relaxnews