You can win free tickets to any Beyoncé and Jay-Z show for life via a plant-based website

Beyonce and Jay-Z. The celebrity couple have lent their star-powered endorsement to their personal trainer Marco Borges. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 31 — Queen Bey and her bae Jay-Z are proselytising the health and planetary benefits of the plant-based diet and are offering free tickets to any of their concerts — for life — as an incentive to their fans.

The celebrity couple have lent their star-powered endorsement to their personal trainer Marco Borges, author of The Greenprint: Plant-based diet, best body, better world.

On Instagram, Beyoncé posted a photo of the logo and the caption, “What is your Greenprint?

Click the link in my bio for a chance to win tickets to any JAY and/or my shows for life.

#greenprintproject.”

When any of her 123 million Instagram followers click on the link, they’re led to an interactive website that shows visitors the environmental impact of eating just a few meat-free meals.

For instance, eating 10 plant-based meals is equivalent to 16 trees absorbing harmful gases from the air in a month and filling pitchers of water for a family in India, says the website.

The overall aim? For the campaign to go viral, as Borges encourages visitors to share their pledge with their friends and social media followers.

If saving the planet isn’t incentive enough, Borges’s pals Beyoncé and Jay-Z will throw in free concert tickets for life for one lucky US-based visitor.

Other celebrities who have quit meat include Benedict Cumberbatch, Miley Cyrus and her husband Liam Hemsworth, Ariana Grande and Natalie Portman. — AFP-Relaxnews