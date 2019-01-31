‘The Heart’ comedy beckons for dramatic trio Spencer, Janney, and Rockwell

Actress Octavia Spencer arrives at the 48th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California February 11, 2017. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 31 — Octavia Spencer and Sam Rockwell are headlining indie comedy The Heart as a pair racing against time to deliver a human heart.

They’re supposed to shuttle it from New York to Florida as part of a shady and illegal deal but, upon discovering the details, they instead try to get the vital organ to whoever’s top of an above-board donor list.

That makes them the target of some less than scrupulous individuals, which is where Janney’s character comes in as a drug dealer and Spencer’s old boss.

Octavia Spencer and Allison Janney were both part of the cast of The Help, which saw the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress go to Spencer, while Janney was among those to receive the Screen Actors Guild’s ensemble award.

The Heart is a second project from co-directors Nat Faxon and Jim Rash, who made 2013’s well-received comedy drama The Way Way Back together.

Faxon is perhaps more widely known as the voice of Captain Underpants (The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants) and Elfo (Matt Groening’s Disenchantment).

He and Rash not only wrote and directed The Way Way Back, which had Sam Rockwell in a key role, but also wrote fellow comedy drama The Descendants, which netted the pair 2012’s Adapted Screenplay Oscar.

Filming is scheduled to begin towards the end of 2019; the announcement comes as The Heart representatives prepare to present it at the European Film Market, which runs alongside the 2019 Berlin International Film Festival, Feb 7-17. — AFP-Relaxnews

