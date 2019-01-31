Fox places pilot order for female-centric comedy, ‘Patty’s Auto’

Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman will executive produce ‘Patty’s Auto’ via their Brownstone Productions company. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 31 — US TV networks are already busy preparing their upcoming schedules for fall. For the new season, Fox has ordered a pilot of a show called Patty’s Auto, set in a repair shop with all female mechanics. Darlene Hunt (The Big C) will write the script and executive produce the project, along with Elizabeth Banks (Hunger Games, Pitch Perfect).

According to various US entertainment media sources, the Fox TV network has placed a pilot order for a new comedy show with a female-focused cast. Patty’s Auto is inspired by Patrice Banks’ Girls Auto Clinic, an auto repair shop with all-female mechanics located in Pennsylvania.

The show will follow Patty and the eclectic team of mechanics who work with her in her auto repair garage. The script will be written by Darlene Hunt (Roseanne), who also created The Big C TV show in 2010. There’s no word yet on who might direct the project and the cast is yet to be announced.

Banks will executive produce alongside Max Handelman, via their Brownstone Productions company, and Hunt. Banks will serve as consulting producer.

Patty’s Auto is the third live-action comedy ordered by Fox for the 2019-2020 season and the first Warner Bros TV comedy to land at the network. It joins animated comedies Duncanville and Bless the Harts, as well as Richard Lovely from Billy Finnegan (Grace and Frankie) and Geniuses from Lon Zimmet (LA to Vegas). — AFP-Relaxnews