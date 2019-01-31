David Gilmour auctioning guitars from personal collection

David Gilmour — pictured performing at the Grand Rex in Paris, March 15, 2006 — is auctioning more than 120 guitars from his personal collection. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 31 — The famous musician and former member of Pink Floyd is auctioning more than 120 guitars from his personal collection, June 20 in New York.

Auction house Christie’s, which is organising the sale, states that all proceeds from the auction will benefit charitable causes. The instruments are estimated at US$300 (RM1,228) to US$150,000.

The collection will be shown as a touring exhibition, going on display in London, March 27-31, then in Los Angeles May 7-11, and in New York, June 14-19, ahead of the sale.

Collection highlights include a Black Fender Stratocaster purchased in 1970 in New York, estimated at US$100,000 to US$150,000, which was played on the recording of cult Pink Floyd albums Wish You Were Here (1975), Animals (1977) and The Wall (1979) — not to mention Dark Side of the Moon, considered one of the greatest albums of all time. — AFP-Relaxnews