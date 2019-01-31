A Celine Dion biopic is in the works

Celine Dion performs at the ‘Sinatra 100 An All-Star Grammy Concert’ in Las Vegas, Nevada, on December 2, 2015. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 31 — Canadian superstar singer Celine Dion is to be the subject of a “music-filled” biopic slated for release in 2020.

Variety reports that French Cesar-winning actress (Les Visiteurs, Fauteuils d’orchestre), director, screenwriter and singer Valérie Lemercier will both helm the film and star as Dion.

Titled The Power of Love, the film — which has been authorised by Dion and her record company — promises to feature some of Dion’s biggest hits, including All by Myself, My Heart Will Go On and I’m Alive.

To be shot mainly in French, the film will chronicle Dion’s life from her birth and Quebec upbringing in the 1960s and on to her rise to fame as a teenager, as well as her relationships with her family and her late manager and husband, Rene Angelil.

A French release has been set for December 2, 2020. — AFP-Relaxnews