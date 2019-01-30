See the trailer for A24’s new horror film ‘The Hole in the Ground’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from horror thriller ‘The Hole in the Ground’ that stars Seana Kerslake and James Quinn Markey.

LOS ANGELES, Jan 30 — A24 has released a new trailer for upcoming indie horror film The Hole in the Ground.

The film centres on Sarah and her young son Chris who move to a new home in the Irish countryside. One night, Chris vanishes into the forest near their home and Sarah fears that the boy who reappears from the forest is not her son after he starts behaving strangely.

The film stars Seana Kerslake, James Quinn Markey, James Cosmo, Kati Outinen, Simone Kirby and Steve Wall.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Sarah moves her precocious son, Chris, to a secluded new home in a rural town, trying to ease his apprehensions as they hope for a fresh start after a difficult past. But after a startling encounter with a mysterious new neighbour, Sarah’s nerves are set on edge. Chris disappears in the night into the forest behind their house, and Sarah discovers an ominous, gaping sinkhole while searching for him. Though he returns, some disturbing behavioural changes emerge, and Sarah begins to worry that the boy who came back is not her son.”

The Hole in the Ground is set for DirectTV on January 31 and US release on March 1.