See Chance the Rapper and Backstreet Boys’ Doritos Super Bowl ad (VIDEO)

A screen grab of the Doritos Super Bowl commercial featuring Chance the Rapper and Backstreet Boys. — AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, Jan 30 — After recently teasing its collaboration with the rapper and the boy band, Doritos has now unveiled the full commercial set to air during Sunday’s Super Bowl.

In it, Chance the Rapper is joined by the Backstreet Boys in a hip-hop rendition of the band’s famous 1999 single I Want It That Way, all in the name of Doritos’ Flamin’ Hot Nacho Flavour.

Doritos offered up the 30-second spot that will air during Sunday’s football game as well as an extended, 60-second cut. — AFP-Relaxnews