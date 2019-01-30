Ryan Reynolds to star in, produce action comedy ‘Shotgun Wedding’

Actor Ryan Reynolds will star in 'Shotgun Wedding'. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 30 — Jason Moore (Pitch Perfect) will direct the project for Lionsgate, Mandeville Films, and Reynolds’ company Maximum Effort.

The action rom-com will follow a couple whose lavish destination wedding is taken over by criminals. When they have to come up with a way to rescue their families, they rediscover their reasons for wanting to marry each other in the first place.

Casting is underway for the female lead and supporting cast.

Mark Hammer wrote the original script, while Liz Meriwether (New Girl) will collaborate on the screenplay.

“I haven’t done a romantic comedy since The Proposal but I just fell in love with Shotgun Wedding,” Deadline reports Reynolds as saying. “It’s so refreshing and surprising. I can’t wait to bring it to life with Jason, Todd, Dave and the great team at Lionsgate.”

Reynolds was last seen on the big screen in Deadpool 2 and will next be heard as the voice star of Pokemon: Detective Pikachu. — AFP-Relaxnews