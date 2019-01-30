Peter Jackson to direct Beatles documentary using ‘Let It Be’ studio footage

A new film will be based around 55 hours of never-released footage of the Beatles in the studio in January 1969. — Picture courtesy of Apple Corps Ltd and WingNut Films Ltd via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, Jan 30 — Director Peter Jackson will be taking on the myth and reality of the Beatles for his next film project, working with 55 hours of previously unreleased studio footage from the band’s Let It Be recording sessions.

The footage on which the film is based was shot in January 1969 — studio sessions that produced the Grammy-winning album Let It Be and its title song.

Although the band was filmed extensively during the 1960s, this is said to be the only notable footage that documents them at work in the studio.

The Beatles released the album 18 months later, in May 1970, several months after they had broken up, and both the album and the band’s 1970 movie of the same name have often been seen in the context of their struggles at the time.

Jackson said the movie using the footage would be “the ultimate ‘fly on the wall’ experience that Beatles fans have long dreamed about — it’s like a time machine transports us back to 1969, and we get to sit in the studio watching these four friends make great music together.”

“I was relieved to discover the reality is very different to the myth,” he continued.

“Sure, there’s moments of drama — but none of the discord this project has long been associated with. Watching John, Paul, George, and Ringo work together, creating now-classic songs from scratch, is not only fascinating — it’s funny, uplifting and surprisingly intimate.”

Jackson will be working with his producer and editing partners from They Shall Not Grow Old and using techniques developed for the WWI documentary film to restore the footage.

The film is currently in production, and a release date has yet to be announced. — AFP-Relaxnews