Oscar Isaac to join ‘Dune’

Oscar Isaac would play the father to the main character in ‘Dune.’ — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 30 — Oscar Isaac is the latest in a line of big names associated with Denis Villeneuve’s remake of sci-fi classic Dune.

After tackling 1982’s cyberpunk icon Blade Runner with 2017 sequel Blade Runner 2049, Canadian director Denis Villeneuve is preparing Frank Herbert’s Dune — previously brought to screen by David Lynch in 1984.

Having already brought in Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, and Charlotte Rampling, the Legendary Entertainment film is now expected to add Oscar Isaac to the cast, per Variety.

He’d play Duke Leto Atreides, business and political dynasty figurehead, husband to Lady Jessica (Ferguson), and father to the story’s hero Paul (Chalamet).

The Guatemala-born US actor has held starring or co-starring roles in the Star Wars sequel trilogy (Episode IX due December 2019), Alex Garland’s unsettling sci-fi films Ex Machina and Annihilation, superhero movie X-Men: Apocalypse and the Coen brothers’ faux folk music biopic Inside Llewyn Davis.

On Dune, he joins another Star Wars alumnus, cinematographer Greg Fraser of 2016 spin-off Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Upcoming projects, besides Star Wars: Episode IX, include J. C. Chandor’s Netflix action movie Triple Frontier (March 15), animated monster comedy remake The Addams Family (October) and World War II double agent thriller The Garbo Network (undated).

Dune itself is expected to begin filming early this year. — AFP-Relaxnews