NFL scraps music show press conference

(From left) Michael Madden, PJ Morton, Adam Levine, James Valentine, Jesse Carmichael, and Matt Flynn of Maroon 5 perform in Inglewood, California, on April 4, 2015. — AFP pic

ATLANTA, Jan 30 — The NFL yesterday cancelled its traditional pre-Super Bowl press conference with stars of its halftime show amid reported criticism in the music world over the treatment of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Three-time Grammy Award-winning band Maroon 5 will headline the halftime concert in Atlanta on Sunday, one of the highlights of the biggest event on the US sporting calendar.

Usually, the musical acts due to perform at the Super Bowl hold a media conference on the Friday before the sporting showpiece.

However the NFL confirmed in a statement today that no press conference would take place this year.

“Maroon 5 has been working hard on a Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show that will meet and exceed the standards of this event,” a statement said. “As it is about music, the artists will let their show do the talking as they prepare to take the stage this Sunday.”

The statement said instead of the press conference, “a cross-platform rollout of behind-the-scenes footage and content from each of the halftime performers” would get under way.

Maroon 5, the NFL and Interscope Records meanwhile announced a US$500,000 (RM2.05 million) donation to a children’s charity today.

Maroon 5 are due to be joined by Atlanta native Big Boi and Grammy-nominated rapper Travis Scott in Sunday’s show.

More than 75,000 people signed an online petition urging Maroon 5 not to play the Super Bowl as a gesture of support to Kaepernick, who started kneeling protests during pre-game US anthem performances as a way to protest racial and social injustice and police brutality.

Kaepernick, a former star for the San Francisco 49ers, has not played in the league since 2016. He filed a grievance against the NFL and club owners last year, claiming they have conspired not to hire him.

Artists including singer Rihanna reportedly turned down the halftime show in support of Kaepernick.

Other reports have said Scott signed on to perform only after the NFL agreed to join him in donating to a social justice cause.

Past Super Bowl performers have included Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Katy Perry, Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, The Who, Prince, the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, U2 and Michael Jackson. — AFP