Christina Aguilera reveals details of Las Vegas residency

‘Christina Aguilera: The Xperience’ opens May 31. — Caesars Entertainment handout pic via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, Jan 30 — After dropping the news during an appearance on The Ellen Show, Christina Aguilera has revealed the full details of her upcoming Las Vegas residency, with tickets going on sale this weekend.

Aguilera is the latest in a string of stars to hit the stages of Las Vegas for a residency, among them Britney Spears, Celine Dion and Lady Gaga.

Called Christina Aguilera: The Xperience, the residency will be the singer’s “most ambitious show yet,” she promised in a statement.

“Getting to perform in this adult playground we call Las Vegas is inspiring me to bring forth all of my talents in a mind-blowing theatrical experience — song, dance, visuals and uninterrupted high energy. For years I have been collecting ideas and concepts that have yet to be implemented on my stages, and Las Vegas is the perfect opportunity for me to collectively showcase my artistry.”

The show will launch on May 31 at Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, with 16 shows planned in all.

The dates are as follows:

May 31

June 1, 5, 7, 8, 13, 15, 16

September 20, 21, 24, 27, 28

October 2, 4, 5

Tickets go on sale Saturday, February 2 at 10am Pacific time, while fan pre-sale tickets are available through Friday at 10pm, with sign-up available at christinaaguilera.com.

General tickets start at US$60 (RM250) and will be available here.— AFP-Relaxnews